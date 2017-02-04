Mandaluyong roads closed to traffic February 9

SEVERAL roads in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 9 for the Pasa-Masid Grand Civic Parade, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Motorists are advised to avoid the routes of Kalentong, Shaw Blvd., Bonifacio, A. Luna, Aglipay, Boni Ave. and Maysilo. Vehicles coming from Aglipay Street going to Kalentong/ Shaw Blvd should take Lubiran Bridge, turn right to Bagumbayan, right to P. Sanchez to Shaw Blvd. Those traveling from New Panaderos Street going to Shaw Blvd should turn left to Lubiran Bridge; right to Bagumbayan, right to P. Sanchez then straight to Shaw. Vehicles coming from San Juan going to Manila via Kalentong should turn right to Shaw Blvd, Sevilla Bridge, left to Bagumbayan then left to Lubiran Bridge. Motorists coming from EDSA/Shaw Blvd going to Kalentong should go straight to Sevilla Bridge, left to Bagumbayan then left to Lubiran Bridge.