Mandaluyong village heads test negative for drugs

Barangay (village) officials in Mandaluyong City underwent a surprise drug test Thursday but no one tested positive for drug use.

All of the 27 village chiefs tested negative for shabu and other illegal substances, Eastern Police District (EPD) director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said.

Sapitula asked the officials to take a drug test after two of them failed to submit a list of persons hooked on illegal drugs in their areas.

The EPD chief earlier appealed to all barangay officials in Metro Manila’s eastern area to cooperate in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs by submitting a list of drug personalities in their areas.