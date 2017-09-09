Mandelring Quartet to perform in Manila

WORLD-renowned Mandelring Quartet of Germany, considered as one of the finest string quartets of modern times, will perform at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Little Theater on September 27 at 7:30 pm.

The Schmidt siblings—violinists Sebastian and Nanette and cellist Bernhard—form the heart of the ensemble. The fourth player is violist Andreas Willwohl who joined the ensemble in 2016.

Established in 1988, the Mandelring Quartet is based in Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Germany, the hometown of the three Schmidt siblings. In fact, the group takes its name from the street on which they lived.

Although the Mandelring Quartet began concertizing and recording in the late 1980s, its breakthrough came in 1991, when it won the international string quartet competitions in Munich and Evian. The Mandelring Quartet’s success in winning some great competitions—in Munich (ARD), Evian and Reggio Emilia (Premio Paolo Borciani)—launched their international career.

Today, their performing commitments take them to international musical capitals such as Vienna, Paris, London, Madrid, New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver. In addition, their concert diary includes regular tours to Central and South America, the Near East and Asia. They are also warmly welcomed guests at leading festivals including the Schwarzenberg Schubertiade and those at Schleswig-Holstein, Rheingau, Lockenhaus and Montpellier. |

For their Manila concert, the Mandelring will play Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet in C major, K 465,” (“Dissonance”), Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96 (“American”) and Filipino composer Jeffrey Ching’s “Quartet-Dissonances.”