Mango growers urged to sanitize farms against cecid fly

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist admitted it is helpless in containing the cecid fly, a pest that attacks many mango plantations in Pangasinan and other provinces. Provincial Agriculture Officer Dalisay Moya said they could only advise mango tree owners to sanitize their fields so they will not be susceptible to the cecid fly. Mario Garcia, president of Pangasinan Mango Growers Association, reported that 80 percent of mango trees have already been attacked by the pest and predicts that less ripe mango fruits to be sold in the market. Cecid flies cause black spots in the skin of mango fruit, ultimately causing it to rot and drop from the tree. Moya said bagging is the only means being resorted to by plantation owners to save mango fruits from the cecid fly. But Garcia observed that many of the bagged mango fruits nevertheless dropped to the ground. Moya also advised mango growers to prune the branches often and adopt fogging to help eliminate the flies.