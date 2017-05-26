Mangosong goes for the crown today

Davao ace rider Bornok Mangosong tries to end his campaign with a crown in the final leg of the 2017 Diamond Motor Supercross today at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

The 25-year old Mangosong is coming off two consecutive wins and is already a runaway titlist in the second edition of the motocross tournament.

Mangosong has accumulated 94 points after the fourth leg last May 13.

He was followed by JC Rellosa with 82 points and Jerick Mitra with 74 points in the PTT Pro Open Production division.

Mangosong though remains cautious after experiencing troubles caused by injury and technical problems in the last leg.

“I will just do what I need to do no matter what the circumstances are. I need to make the most of every game,” said Mangosong on Friday.

The rider from Davao City has one wish, and that is to compete with veteran and top Filipino motocross rider Glenn Aguilar in the final stage.

“I am hoping that he can play now. It’s a matter of showing up or throwing it away,” added Mangosong.

Aguilar was absent the last two races because of prior commitments.

Other riders competing for top honors include Jovy Saulog and Jolet Jao in the veteran’s class.

Quaiana Reyes will try to regain her spot after Jasmin Jao stole the spotlight in the DC Ladies division.

