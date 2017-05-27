Mangosong rules Diamond Motor Supercross final leg

Davao pride Bornok Mangosong had his sweetest victory yet after breaking away in the final leg of the 2017 Diamond Motor Supercross on Saturday at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

The 25-year old up-and-coming motocross rider endured a pesky weather to finish the 15-lap race and claim the overall title of the five-leg tournament.

Mangosong’s three consecutive wins, including the final leg, yielded a total score of 119 points. He took home the P50,000 prize and the overall title of the PTT Pro Open Production class.

“I am really happy winning this tournament because I am coming off a bad start and injury last year —which halt my championship bid. But this year, I really pushed myself and this is something that I’ve earned and not given,” said Mangosong in a post-race interview with The Manila Times.

Mangosong recorded the fastest lap time of 48.20 seconds that gave him the chance to pick his preferred gate before the actual race.

The daredevil rider never looked back since the gate dropped, carted away the hole shot instantly and run freely the down the stretch.

He continued to widen the gap away from then second runner Buboy Antonio and third spot contenders Jerick Mitra, JC Rellosa and Ralph Ramento.

Suddenly, Antonio had a flat tire in the final lap that paved the way for Mitra to take on the second spot followed by Rellosa in third.

“This win is a fruit of my labor and I offer this to my wife,” added Mangosong, who received an early gift for his wedding day on June 18 in Samal Island with Shela Mae Mile.

Rellosa finished second in the overall race with 102 points while Mitra settled for third with 97 points.

“This second edition of Diamond Supercross was the most stressful but a rewarding one. The amount of support given by former pro riders was overwhelming. We also saw clearly that the sport is growing again,” said organizer and former pro rider Samuel Mark Tamayo.

Meanwhile, Quiana Reyes of Bulacan topped the DC Ladies Division with a score of 109 followed by Jasmine Jao with 87 and Khim Nichole Yumul at third (87).

The 1998 Rider of the Year Jing Leongson topped the veterans’ class with 113 points followed by Arjay De Leon (92 points) and Jovie Saulog (66 points).