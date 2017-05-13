Mangosong scores 2 nd win in 2017 Diamond Motor Supercross

Davao daredevil Bornok Mangosong defied adversity to notch his second win in the penultimate leg of the 2017 Diamond Motor Supercross on Saturday at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

The 25-year old Mangosong of Yamaha Motor Philippines endured the pain from an injury he suffered during the practice round and a handgrip-less performance for the duration of the 20-lap race to tie the series at 2-2. The victory rekindled his hope of winning the overall championships.

“At the practice run, I made a mistake over scrubbing the step up jumps because I really wanted to set a new record in the time trial and I was happy that I recorded 50 second flat even with some injury,” said Mangosong.

In pain, he managed to cross the finish line first in 17 minutes and 35.910 seconds beating JC Rellosa (17:38.650) and Buboy Antonio (17:43.400) in the PTT Pro Open Production class.

The back-to-back victories of Mangosong arranged him a finals showdown against veteran motocross rider Glenn Aguilar in the final leg set on May 27.

Aguilar failed to show-up in the third and fourth leg due to previous commitment.

Though Aguilar was not in attendance in the penultimate leg, Mango­song encountered challenge from Rellosa in the last five laps.

“He came very close to me but I see to it to close out his race line and block his path which cause him lose his momentum. It was a clean race after all,” Mangosong said.

“I really want to get the championship that’s why I just did my best no matter what. I proved to myself that I can do anything and defy all odds with firm faith in God and Jesus Christ, who gives me strength during the race,” he added.

Mangosong hopes Aguilar will show up in the final stage.

“Hopefully he can play in the final leg. In every race, it’s either you show up or you throw it away. In my case, I see to it that I will show up every leg even though we’re from Mindanao,” he said.

Meanwhile, age is just a number for 13-year old David Viterbo, who outclassed 37-year old Jordan Herrera, for the top honors in the Amateur Open Production class.

Viterbo, who hails from Taytay, Rizal, sped past the actor-rider in the fifth lap after the former took a big leap over the double jump and triple jump turns near the finish line.

Viterbo was riding on an 85cc motorbike unlike Herrera, who was aboard a 450cc motorbike.

“I did not expect to win today because most of my opponents were riding on much higher cc,” said the incoming Grade 9 student of Juan Sumulong Junior College.

He recently finished second in the 85cc Kids category in the Asian FIM Motorcross Championships in Malaysia.

Viterbo also dominated the 85cc Kids division followed by Rhon Mangosong and Benedict Riane Morales, in second and third places, respectively.

Jovy Saulog topped the Veterans class followed by Jolet Jao and Herrera.

Jasmin Jao dethroned Quaiana Reyes in the DC Ladies division while Bhel Viste finished third.