Mangosong targets 2nd win

Davao pride Bornok Mangosong eyes another win when the Diamond Motor Supercross Leg 4 unfolds today at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

Mangosong scored an easy win last April 29 after veteran rider Glenn Aguilar failed to show up because of previous commitment. Mangosong dominated the PTT Pro Open Production class against Bicol-based JC Rellosa and Jerick Mitra who finished second and third, respectively. He owns a 1-2 win-loss record in the tourney.

Mangosong also ruled the GoPro Holeshot of leg 3.

Mangosong is not expecting Aguilar today but said he would be up against younger and promising motocross riders.

“No slowing down just continue with the pace and focus,” said Mangosong in an interview on Friday.

Female motocross athlete Quiana Reyes who previously bested the DC Ladies Class against Jasmine Jao and Khim Yumul, and her younger brother Wenson who topped the Kids 65cc and 85cc events, will defend their crowns today.

The other riders who are keen to duplicate their previous wins are Christian Yap (GoPro amateur open production class), JR Tulawi (open underbone), Jolee Mendoza (open local enduro), Christopher Mercado (Yamaha PW50, 7-9 years old) and Matt Brian Leyva (Yamaha PW50, 4-6 years old).

“As we reach the final leg, the thrill and excitement goes up. We are seeing the level of competitiveness is getting higher every leg and we are hoping that it will attract more people to try the sport,” said Samuel Mark Tamayo, CEO of Generation Congregation.

The final leg is set on May 27 at the same venue.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID