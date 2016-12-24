Mangrobang earns bronze in Africa Cup

Kim Mangrobang finished third at the Dakhla Sprint Triathlon Africa Cup recently, achieving a podium finish for the second time at the Women Elite level.

With this finish, Mangrobang jumped 48 spots in the ITU World ranking to 154th. This race is part of her preparation for the 2017 SEA Games and eventual participation in the 2020 Olympics.

She came out of the swim in second place with the lead pack of 4 that included Jenny Manners (England), Alessia Orta (Italy), and Greta Santosi (Hungary). This lead group worked hard to widen their lead going into the run.

A strong finish, however, by Emmie Charayron (France) saw the Frenchwoman catching Santosi, Orla, and eventually Mangrobang.

Manners hung on to win in 1:05:56, followed by the closing Charayron (1:06:28), and then Mangrobang (1:06:41) who held off Orla, Sena Takahasi (Japan) and Santosi.

“Kim is progressing well and this a good step towards qualifying for the 2020 Olympics,” said a happy Coach Sergio Santos, training director of the Desmor High Performance Camp, where the Philippine elite athletes have been training since 2014.

Claire Adorna, 2015 Southeast Asian Games Women’s gold medalist, is also currently in Desmor as was Nikko Huelgas, 2015 SEA Games Men’s gold, and Edward Macalalad. John Chicano and Kim Kilgroe have attended Brett Sutton’s HP Camps throughout 2016 as well. Attendance at these training camps is in preparation for the 2017 SEA Games.