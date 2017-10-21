Mangulabnan rules PSBK 2017

BMW Motorrad Racing Team professional rider Marvin Mangulabnan emerged as the 2017 Overall Champion of the Philippine Superbike Championship (PSBK), after the final leg concluded last October 1, at the Clark International Speedway—marking two consecutive victories for the ace rider.

Both pre-final and final legs offered Mangulabnan difficult challenges—the overcast weather and extremely competitive spirit on race day. Kicking off from the third spot in the final race, Mangulabnan spent the remainder of this year’s PSBK in a gripping neck and neck battle with fellow contenders, speeding in and out of second place before finishing the match at third.

With the highest points accumulated throughout the whole season, Mangulabnan was declared overall champion for the PSBK 2017.