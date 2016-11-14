Manhunt on for Chinese owners of secret shabu lab

Camp Olivas, Pampanga: The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3) has launched a manhunt for three Chinese owners of an abandoned clandestine shabu laboratory and warehouse that was recently discovered in Apalit, Pampanga.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, police regional director, said they are tracking down the reported owners of the warehouse identified as Robert Ngan Yiu Ting, alias Robert Gan; Lolita Gan; and Raymond Gan.

On Saturday, police operatives from Apalit Police Station and Regional Crime Laboratory Office 3 swooped down on a reportedly abandoned secret shabu laboratory inside a private residence at Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay San Juan and dismantled and seized the Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals (CPECs) used in the production of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

Prior to the police operation, Aquino said, court sheriff Enrique Calaguas from Bulacan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 79 in Malolos City (Bulacan) was effecting a writ of execution regarding a civil case filed by Feedmix Specialist II Inc. against the suspects.

But when court personnel led by Calaguas broke open the house, they saw suspicious equipment and chemicals allegedly used in the manufacture of illegal drugs, prompting them to call for police assistance.

Responding policemen recovered one sack sodium hydroxide (caustic soda flake); five blue gallons of hydrogen peroxide; three boxes of phosporous red; 11 sacks of sodium hydroxide; an opened white sack containing 10 packs of white powder with label KBH4 (1kg@); bundles of TLC paper; 16 sacks of rocky solar salts; one bottle of phosporous red; two stainless vacuum pumps; 10 sacks of activated carbon; one packaging machine; one manual weighing scale; one brown cylindrical barrel containing gray pellets; one green cylindrical steel containing brown powder; three boxes with three stainless pans; one black bag containing 15 packs of white powder with label KBH4; a freezer; several digital weighing scales; an LPG tank; and a gas stove.

The warehouse was the fourth shabu laboratory in Pampanga discovered by operatives of PRO 3 since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in July this year.

On August 5, 2016, a shabu lab was discovered in Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City.

Another one in Sitio Kabayong Sarul, Barangay San Ildefonso in Magalang town was found on September 7, 2016.

On September 22, 2016, probably the biggest clandestine drug laboratory fronting as a piggery was discovered in a village in Barangay Laquios, Arayat town that can produce 100 kilograms of shabu per day.