Manhunt for Cotabato college president

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguidanao: The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched a manhunt for the president of Cotabato Foundation College for Science and Technology (CFCST) after agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized some P500,000 worth of shabu and 13 assorted firearms at his staff house in Arakan, North Cotabato.

Samson Molao, CFCST president is now wanted by authorities and nowhere to be found in the CFCST campus in Barangay Duroluman, Arakan when agents of the PDEA arrived to search for illegal drugs.

PDEA agents recovered from his staff house 13 firearms, including an AK-47, an M14 rifle and three M16 rifles.

Levi Ortiz, Special Enforcement Service of PDEA central office in Quezon City director, said Molao is now subject of a joint PDEA-PNP and AFP massive manhunt in both North Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces.

“We came here all the way from Manila because there is very strong information about the involvement of the school president in illegal drugs trade,” Ortiz said.

The raid was carried out based on a search warrant issued by Judge Alandrex Betoya of the Regional Trial Court of Kabacan, North Cotabato.

The CFCST has long been reported being used as distribution point for shabu and trafficked in different barangay (villages) in Arakan.

“I am appealing to the school president to voluntarily surrender to PDEA. He is assured of due process. Running away from this trouble will not do him any good. He can tap lawyers to help him out,” Ortiz said.

Arakan is an upland municipality in the 3rd district of North Cotabato.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, director of Police Regional Office in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police to help monitor Molao’s possible presence in the adjoining Pagalungan and Montawal towns, his clan’s known ancestral domiciles.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said they can help the PNP and PDEA search for Molao through intelligence support initiatives.

“We don’t have police powers but our units can help PDEA through intelligence gathering and it is something we have been doing for quite a time now in support of government’s anti-narcotics drive,” Galvez said.