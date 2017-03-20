Manhunt on FOR policeman’s assailants

TARLAC CITY: Acting Mayor Genaro Mendoza has ordered a manhunt for killers of a police officer on Saturday in light of a sustained peace and order campaign here. Police Officer (PO) 3 Ruben Cortez was gunned down while PO3 Gerald dela Vega was wounded after unidentified assailants ambushed them in Barangay Paraiso here. The victims were on patrol aboard their service vehicle around 3 p.m. when the suspects who came from behind stopped, with one of the assailants alighting from the getaway car and firing shots at them. Cortez died from multiple gunshots while dela Vega was able to drive the service vehicle and escaped, although wounded. Recovered from the crime scene were two cartridge cases of caliber 45, four cartridge cases of carbine, and nine cartridge cases of M16.