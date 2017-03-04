Manhunt for QC road rage suspect up in Boracay

BORACAY, Aklan: Police operatives in this resort island continue their manhunt for Fredison Atienza, the suspect in a road rage shooting incident in Quezon City. Senior Insp. Jose Mark Anthony Gesulga, deputy chief of the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC), said intelligence personnel and police assets in the island are searching for Atienza, also known as Sonson. Atienza is the prime suspect in the death of Anthony Mendoza whom he allegedly shot during an altercation on the road last February 25. Gesulga said the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has coordinated with them after Atienza was allegedly spotted in Boracay following the murder. Gesulga said they have been visiting hotels and establishments in the island and urged the Boracay community to report any information on Atienza. PNA