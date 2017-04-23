Manhunt on for two behind indian’s shooting

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan: Police on Sunday launched a massive manhunt for two suspects in shooting dead Gurmeet Singh, 32, of San Fabian town. Singh, an Indian, was said to be engaged in the lending business. The suspects are believed to be members of a gun-for-hire syndicate operating in the central part of the province. Supt. Franklin Ortiz, newly installed city police chief, told The Manila Times that they have received vital information about the location of the suspects but temporarily withheld their identities pending their arrest. The victim, on board his motorcycle, was travelling along the road in Bonuan Boquig on the afternoon of April 22, when waylaid by the suspects, on board a motorcycle, and was shot several times at close range. Singh sustained four gunshot wounds in different parts of the body and was brought to the Region I Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Bonuan Boquig barangay (village) council turned over to police investigators a CCTV footage of the incident. Scene of the Crime Operatives found three empty shells of caliber 9.mm pistol from the crime scene. Ortiz said there is no indication that the motive for the killing was robbery considering that all belongings of the victim, such as several blankets and mosquito nets to be delivered to his customers, and his wallet containing cash were not taken by the suspects.