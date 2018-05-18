‘Manifest faith through action’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday welcomed Ramadan by urging Muslims to practice what they preach and to do their part in nation-building.

“By demonstrating the noble teachings of Islam, it is my fervent hope that you continue to do good deeds for the poor and the marginalized members of the society. I ask that you foster a sense of solidarity among all Filipinos by manifesting faith through action,” Duterte said in a statement.

“Let us join hands in the shared task of nation-building as we make the Philippines a more inclusive, peaceful and united country in the years to come. I wish all of us a solemn occasion,” he added.

“As we set forth into an era of change, one must make sacrifices not only to overcome personal difficulties, but also to create meaningful and lasting strides in our communities,” the President said.

Ramadan, the month of fasting and prayer for the Muslims, “reveals the will of Allah and reaffirms their resolve to achieve spiritual cleansing and growth,” Duterte said.

He said the sacrifices the Muslims face do not only reflect the overcoming of personal difficulties, but also the creation of “meaningful and lasting strides in the community.”

The month of Ramadan, which started on Thursday, commemorates the first revelation of the Quran, or the Holy Book of Islam, to Muhammad.