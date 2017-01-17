Manila 10s rugby tilt fires off Mar. 24

The Manila 10s International Rugby Tournament will unfold on March 24 to 25, at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Car­mona, Cavite, its new home turf.

“This year’s tournament will have a more social feel than the last few years. The Manila 10s started as a social tournament and we are getting back to our roots of having fun with rugby,” said tournament director Max Stewart in an interview on Tuesday.

Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia, Fiji, Singapore, and host Philippines will dispute the top honors in the open and veterans division.

“Manila Nomads will be fielding two of its strongest teams in years, including many players representing the Philippines at international level, the Philippine Volcanoes and the development and youth rugby team,” added Stewart.

Another team to watch out for is the Extinct Volcanoes that is composed of former Volcanoes players reunited with their old teammates.

The other local regional teams that will see action in the tilt are the Clark Jets, Subic Sharks, and the Cebu Dragons.

The festival will also mark the comeback of Touch Football Invitational in the Manila 10s tournament.

“Many are not aware that there used to be a Touch tournament aside from the usual Rugby games. It’s just this year that Touch is making a comeback in the M10s. This will be exciting,” said Federation of Touch Football Pilipinas President Clair Barberis.