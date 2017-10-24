Manila 1945: Benito J. Legarda Jr. chronicles the slaughter

AT a lecture in London a few years ago, I remember listening to a speaker, a young European woman, recount an episode in Philippine economic diplomacy involving some prominent finance ministers. At the end of her talk, an elderly gentleman, looking extremely distinguished in a beautiful jacket and bowtie, raised his hand and, speaking politely but firmly, said: “I beg to differ.” “On what basis?” she asked, unable to suppress her combative tone. The reply she received blew her socks off and electrified the room: “I was there,” he answered simply. To this day, I still feel sorry for the woman, who sat crimson-faced while her argument was roundly demolished. She had failed to recognize Benito J. Legarda Jr., the economist, historian, newspaper columnist, and one of the finest scholars the Philippines has ever produced.

Legarda’s impressive oeuvre spans Philippine colonial church architecture, the Philippine-American war, and 19th century economic history. His book After the Galleons: Foreign Trade, Economic Change and Entrepreneurship, published in 1999, a revision of his Harvard doctoral dissertation, remains unsurpassed. His supple, scholarly depth and range is matched only by the personal intimacy he brings to his subjects.

This sensitive touch is nowhere more apparent than in his latest book, Occupation 1942-1945, a compilation of his newspaper columns on Japanese rule in the Philippines. Written over a period of 14 years, and first appearing in the charmingly named, but now defunct, broadsheet Manila Meteor, later in the Philippines Free Press, and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Legarda’s columns vividly recall what life was like for ordinary Filipinos. “I determined, as one who had lived through that terrible time… [to]show how a people reacted in their daily lives to the violent intrusion of an enemy invasion; how they held up despite abandonment by their sovereign, the USA…how they refused to surrender to the invaders inwardly and whenever possible outwardly.”

Some of the best history writing over the past 30 years has been on the Japanese invasion of the Philippines. Ricardo T. Jose, eminent history professor at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, most notably, has contributed the lion’s share to this scholarship. Jose, sometimes in collaboration with his wife, Lydia, dove into a sea of complicated data on military strategies and guerrilla warfare, on high politics and diplomacy, atrocities, and famine, all the while writing with cool erudition, linguistic prowess (Jose is fluent in Japanese), and indefatigable diligence.

The idiosyncratic voice that Legarda adds to the discussion is infused with pathos, humor, and irony. He was 19 years old in 1945 – just old enough, worldly enough, clever and observant enough, to appreciate his people’s stoicism as well as their treachery; to understand the appalling horror and cruelty that they suffered, and to feel utterly heartbroken over the absolute destruction of Manila and the loss of his beloved city’s cultural heritage.

Legarda draws from a deep well of memories. There are his own recollections, which he supplements and enhances with those of his father, whom he says kept a “rather laconic wartime diary.” He consulted his mother’s “scattered papers,” as well as the remembrances of a sole surviving aunt. There were also the manuscripts of first-person accounts. His sources, in sum, are profoundly personal.

As liberation approached, he writes, the Japanese, facing defeat and annihilation, turned vicious and barbaric. Gripped by a state of mind he describes as being both “murderous and suicidal,” Japanese soldiers went on a deranged rampage, burning and killing everything in their path. He details the torn streets, wrecked bridges, and the homes of his neighbors that were drenched in gasoline and torched. He describes the massacres and the individual horrible deaths; the agonizing ordeal of so many of his friends and neighbors; and the tragic generational loss that was perpetrated on families.

“The killings in Manila took many forms,” Legarda recalls. “Sometimes they were individual murders with shots to the head or by bayoneting or beheading. Sometimes they were massacres of whole families, or groups of people confined in buildings and blasted with hand grenades. Women were raped, then sliced with bayonets from groin to throat and left to bleed to death under the hot sun. Children were seized by the legs and had their heads bashed against the wall. Babies were tossed in the air and impaled on bayonet points, or skewered with bayonets on the ground and lifted into the air. Unborn fetuses were gouged out with bayonets from pregnant women.”

The savagery is in grotesque contrast to the plain ordinariness of the victims’ lives. As far as possible, Legarda identifies the victims, where they died, and tells the reader something about their personalities. Calle Agno in Malate was the scene of a bloodbath. There, Carlos Pun, a cook formerly employed by Manila’s rich families, was shot in the head along with other domestic servants. His eight children all perished trying to escape. Legarda’s uncle, a physician, treated Pun’s wife who came to him hemorrhaging after miscarrying her ninth child. In a house nearby, Dr. Nicanor Reyes, the man who founded FEU, one of the city’s universities, was murdered along with 12 members of his family; only one daughter, Lourdes, survived.

Then there was the family from Paco, who were part of the Legardas’ circle of friends. Returning to see what they could retrieve from their home, members of this family, Legarda relates, were all slaughtered. “The mother was bayoneted. Charing, the cute seventeen-year old, was raped, and then killed. Her Swiss brother-in-law…was killed too. His pregnant wife had her abdomen sliced open with a bayonet, the fetus ripped out and bayonetted, and she herself killed…the family massacre was complete.”

One hundred thousand civilians died in the conflagration that engulfed Manila in February 1945. It’s an astonishing number. To put the figure into stark perspective, Manila’s civilian deaths alone, caused by ordinary weapons, Legarda states, exceeded those who were killed by the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. One of the most important facts to remember about this Manila holocaust, he says, was that the victimization of civilians was not the result of people getting caught in the crossfire: “It was deliberate and methodical.”

