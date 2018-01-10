Manila airport soon to have top-of-the-line CCTV cameras

Some 1,600 top of the line Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed at the country’s premier airport complex to replace the old ones, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Wednesday.

The CCTV project, which is now under bidding process, is part of the ongoing improvement of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to equip the international gateway with high tech monitoring cameras.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said the high-tech CCTV cameras can enlarge a subject for identification purposes. Bidding for the P486 million CCTV project has started in coordination with the Department of Budget Management.

“The project is very expensive because it would cover the whole airport complex including the perimeters of airport terminals,” Monreal said.