Manila, other airports need major upgrades

Major upgrades are needed for Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok’s airports given rising economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region, the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) said.

“We are headed for a major infrastructure crisis. In many ways, the Asia-Pacific region is ahead of the game with major hubs having robust expansion plans,” IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

“But there are challenges. Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta are among airports that need major upgrades,” he added.

De Juniac noted that jobs and economic activity in the region — currently at 34 million and $700 billion, respectively — “are expected to more than double in the next 20 years.”

“But the realization of these economic benefits is at risk if the region does not address the big long-term challenges of sustainability, infrastructure, and regulatory harmonization,” he said.

He also pointed out that Chinese air traffic management was struggling to cope with growth and that India’s privatized airports and their higher costs were burdening the industry.

“The challenge for governments is to ensure sufficient capacity that is affordable and in line with airlines’ operational requirements,” de Juniac said.

He cautioned against privatization as a solution to fund infrastructure investments.

“The primary focus of airports should be to support local and national prosperity as an economic catalyst. But in private hands, shareholder returns take top priority, leading to costs increases. And economic regulation has yet to produce any long-term success stories in balancing national and private interests,” he said.

In the Philippines, the government has been pushing for the development of the Clark International Airport as an alternative to the congested Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

According to the Bases Conversion Development Authority, operation and maintenance contracts for Clark would be bid out under the public-private partnership program.