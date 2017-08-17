Manila, Bacoor sign sisterhood pact

The cities of Manila and Bacoor in Cavite signed a sister city agreement to promote business and cultural exchanges after the City Council approved and endorsed the sisterhood pact. Bacoor is the 22nd twin city of Manila including the City of Dili, Timor-Leste which Estrada himself signed with Prime Minister Jorge Cancecao Teme; Beijing, China (2005); Honolulu, Hawaii (1980); Moscow, Russia; Taipei, Taiwan and Winnipeg, Canada, among others. Bacoor served as a capital of Cavite when Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo declared it as the capital of his revolutionary government in 1898. Located at the north easternmost corner of Cavite, Bacoor is approximately 17.5 kilometers southwest from Manila. With a population of 600,609 people based on 2015 survey, it derives income from agriculture, retail, manufacturing, banking and services.