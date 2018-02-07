‘Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta airports need upgrades’

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday again called for more airport infrastructure in Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok, the lack of which was causing concern in Asia-Pacific.

“Having the infrastructure to grow is vital to our industry’s future. But in many key places, it is not being built fast enough to meet growing demand,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

“And there are worrying trends that are increasing costs. One of these is airport privatizations,” he added.

“We have not found the correct regulatory framework to balance the interests of the investors to turn a profit with the public interest for the airport to be a catalyst for economic growth,” the IATA chief said.

“All the optimism supporting strong aircraft orders would mean nothing if we don’t have the capability to manage traffic in the air and at airports,” he added.

De Juniac noted that Seoul’s Incheon airport had expanded runway and terminal capacity without increasing charges for airlines and passengers.

Singapore’s Changi airport, meanwhile, also had its own expansion plans, he said.

Other airports should follow Incheon’s example, as it showed that it understood the role of the aviation industry in linking the South Korean economy to global opportunities.

De Juniac’s statements came after IATA reported that the Asia-Pacific is expected generate to 3.5-billion trips by 2036 out of the expected 7.8 billion.

“Aviation needs borders that are open to people and trade. The Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) single aviation market is an important development,” de Juniac said.

“I would like to imagine a future for aviation where airlines are as free as possible to meet the demands for connectivity,” he added.