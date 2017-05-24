Manila Bay clean-up run calls for participants

The Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) will hold the seventh edition of the Manila Bay Clean-Up Run on July 23, Sunday.

The event, open to men and women runners, will feature 3-kilometer, 5K, 10K, and 21K races. Medals and cash prizes will be given to the top three winners in each race division.

Registration is now ongoing at the MBC lobby, Sotto Street, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Beginning May 26, registration will also be accepted at Olympic World Trinoma and Alabang Town Center, as well as at Olympic Village in Market Market.

The fun run is one of many activities that have helped generate funds to institute systematic long-term solutions to environmental sanitation problems that besiege the country’s coastal resources and tributaries. As a solid manifestation of corporate social responsibility MBC volunteers have joined their counterparts from other establishments based along Roxas Boulevard in implementing Land Bank’s Manila Bay Clean-Up Program since 2009. For details call 09262052787.