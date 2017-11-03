Manila Bay ‘no sail zone’ from Nov 5-16—PH Coast Guard

SHIPPING activities, including sailing, are banned in the vicinity of Manila Bay starting November 5 in preparation for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the Department of the Interior Local and Government (DILG) said in a statement on Friday.

Officer-In-Charge Catalino said that a “no sail zone” would be enforced around OKADA Hotel, H2O Hotel, and New Seaside Drive.

“Maximum maritime security is part of our safety preparations to ensure that the short stay of Asean delegates in our country will be as peaceful, safe, and secure as possible,” Cuy said.

Cuy said “no sail zone” would be in effect until November 16.

“We are covering all fronts because the safety and security of our delegates is our primordial concern,” Cuy said.

Cuy said that all Asean ships were required to submit their “manifest of passengers” to the Philippine Coast Guard (PSG) three days prior to docking; passenger vessels a day before.

“We therefore request for the full cooperation and understanding of our seafarers so that the upcoming Asean summit will be safe and incident-free,” Cuy said.

Cuy said that the shore from H2O Hotel to the front of Pasig River would be designated as a “controlled zone” during the “no sailing” days. He said that a controlled zone was an area where vessels would be escorted by PSG patrol boats.

The “no sail” and “controlled” zones do not include the areas one nautical mile away from Manila Bay.

The PCG will form part of the 59,000 troops to be deployed by the government to guard the waters in the vicinity of Metro Manila and Pampanga as part of the “safety and security” measures for the Asean Summit.