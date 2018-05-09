Manila begins ‘back-channel talks’ with Reds

To enable peace talks to resume soonest, the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) are now engaged in “informal back-channel talks” in Europe, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

In a statement, the OPAPP on Tuesday said Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and government peace panel chairman Silvestre Bello 3rd informed President Rodrigo Duterte during Monday’s Cabinet meeting that “efforts to resume peace negotiations with the CPP/NPA/NDF are underway, with informal back channel talks now taking place in Europe.”

NPA refers to the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the CPP, and NDF to the National Democratic Front, an umbrella group that counts the NPA and the party as members.

The OPAPP said Dureza and Bello had informed the President that his clear directives were being relayed “across the table” and are now subjects in ongoing meetings.

“Our team is now in Europe and we are informed that there are initial positive results so far,” Dureza said, as quoted by the OPAPP.

Bello, meanwhile, said the team would return home soon to personally brief the President on the results of the informal talks.

“We are doing our best to meet the deadline set by the President about the resumption of talks within 60 days,” he added.

Duterte earlier set a 60-day timeframe for the peace negotiations that he is seeking to revive with the communist group, urging its leaders to accept his offer for renewed talks.

“Take advantage of those 60 days. If it [timeframe]succeeds, I would like to thank God first, and the Filipino people and the military and the police for their understanding,” the President said.

Duterte reiterated his invitation to exiled CPP founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison to come home to hammer out a deal.

“I am talking to Sison now. It is an off-and-on thing and probably the military and the police have misgivings… I need not go there, but I invite you to come here and I will answer your traveling [expenses]including fare, billeting and food,” he said.

Sison has been in exile in The Netherlands since his release from prison in the late 1980s.

Duterte had also promised the safety of NPA members during the new negotiations.

“I will give you complete freedom to move. I will not harass anyone and I will order the military and the police to be nice to you,” the President said.

The communist insurgency has raged for half a century and supposedly left more than 40,000 people dead.

On-off negotiations to end the revolt have been brokered by Norway since 1986.

Last month, Duterte ordered his Cabinet to work on a truce to revive the talks but the communist rebels rejected preconditions.

Ending the conflict was among Duterte’s priorities when he took office in 2016.

But he abandoned peace efforts in November, infuriated by the NPA’s repeated attacks on government troops.

In early April, Duterte said the rebels, before resuming talks, must agree to a ceasefire, a stop to their extortion activities and an abandonment of their proposal for a coalition government.