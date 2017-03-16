Manila chefs gather for ‘Good France’

Filipinos will have the chance to enjoy one of Europe’s most famed cuisines via the Goût de France or Good France food event come March 21.

A global campaign organized annually since 2015 by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Goût de France is inspired by the concept of Auguste Escoffier’s “Epicure’s Dinners” to serve the same menu on the same day in different cities all over the world.

The celebration aims to pay tribute to the excellence of French cuisine through the values of sharing a meal and respecting the environment, while also promoting France as a tourist destination. It also aims to highlight the distinction of French gastronomy as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2010.

In 2016, chefs and restaurateurs from all over the world were screened and chosen by a committee of experts led by Alain Ducasse based on their proposed traditional French menu to be served in their respective establishments on March 21. The menu is comprised of the following courses: a French aperitif, a cold starter, a hot starter, fish or shellfish, meat or poultry, French cheese (or cheeseboard), a dessert, and French wines and digestives. While the menu represents a traditional meal in France, the chefs were encouraged to integrate local ingredients and techniques in the preparation of the dishes.

In the Philippines, eight chefs from nine restaurants have been selected to take part in this event: Chef Jacq Tan of Apéro and Duck and Buvette; Chef Victor Magsaysay of CAV; Chef Francesca Mabanta of Corner Tree Café; Chef Michael Schauss of Novotel Manila’s Gourmet Bar; Chef Chris Bautista of La Crêperie; Chef Kevin Endaya of Lemuria; Chef Nicolas Cegretin of Raffles Makati’s Mirèio; Chef Justin Baradas of Enderun College’s Restaurant 101; and Chef Pierre Cornelis of Hotel Benilde’s Vatel Restaurant Manila.

“French and Filipinos share one important characteristic: a common love for food and sharing meals. This is what we want to highlight in Goût de France as we celebrate the 70th year anniversary of diplomatic ties between our two countries,” French Ambassador Thierry Mathou said during the media event on March 10 at Hotel Benilde Maison De La Salle.

“We are proud to celebrate Goût de France in the Philippines for the third consecutive year with this new batch of chefs composed of both French and Filipino chefs who bring our two culinary heritages together,” Ambassador Mathou added.

This year’s edition also highlights the presence of culinary training schools –Restaurant 101 of Enderun Colleges and Vatel Restaurant Manila of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Goût de France is the first culinary-themed event of the “PhilFrance: Feel French!” festival to celebrate the 70th year anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines.