MANILA-CLARK RAILWAY PROJECT BEGINS

One of the biggest infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration, the Manila-Clark Railway Project has officially begun as the Department of Transportation leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the first phase of the ambitious project that links Metro Manila to Clark in Pampanga. The groundbreaking was held at an open area in Maria Socorro, Marilao, Bulacan, and was led by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Senators Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito and other national and local officials. The project will help ease vehicular traffic in Metro Manila and speed up travel from Manila to Clark to only an hour. Rail stations will be located at key growth areas in Manila, Bulacan and Pampanga.
