Manila to commemorate Centenary Anzac Day

The Australian and New Zealand embassies will jointly host the Centenary Anzac Day dawn service commemoration on April 25 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Libingan ng mga Bayani) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City at 5:30 a.m.

The commemoration provides an opportunity for reverent reflection on the ‘Spirit of Anzac’ epitomized during the Gallipoli campaign, which is so much a part of the ethos and heritage of both Australia and New Zealand. The service will honour the sacrifice of all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in time of war and in the cause of peace.

The Anzac Day ceremony is attended mostly by the Australian and New Zealand communities, but is open to anyone else who wishes to remember the fallen of those two countries.

Anyone attending the event is welcome to lay a wreath, although there is no obligation to do so. This is normally done by organizations with a particular association with Australia or New Zealand. People wishing to lay a wreath should make their own arrangements — a range of wreaths suitable for Anzac Day are available from Jamaica’s Floral Design. The contact numbers are as follow: 843 5821; 844 7676; or 0920 548 0109.

People attending are encouraged to wear medals. Personal medals should be worn on the left breast; medals of family members should be worn on the right breast.

If will attend the commemoration, it is a must to arrive by 5:15 a.m. to allow a prompt start. A ‘gunfire breakfast’ will be available following the ceremony.

The Australian War Memorial has provided small wooden crosses for children to lay at the ceremony. The children with appropriate words to reflect Anzac Day may decorate these crosses. The crosses are available from the Australian Defence Section – Manila.