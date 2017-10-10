Manila cop killed on fourth try

A POLICE officer survived three liquidation attempts against him but not on the fourth as this time his assailants made sure that he would not survive.

PO2 Joey Imperial, 45, assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was reading a newspaper outside his house on 2106 Kalabas Road in Sampaloc, Manila at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday when one of two unidentified men on board a motorcycle shot him.

Imperial sustained two gunshot wounds near his heart, and one each in the stomach, and a shoulder.

Gilbert Robin, the attending physician at United Doctors Medical Center (UDMC), declared Imperial dead at 8:35 a.m.

Initial police investigation showed that Imperial fought back but the assailants overpowered him.

Police recovered spent shells of a .45 caliber pistol. It was the fourth time that Imperial was the subject of a liquidation. The motive for the killing is under investigation.