Manila council crafting ‘more lenient, less restrictive’ curfew ordinance

THE Manila City council is crafting a new curfew ordinance that is more lenient and less restrictive, Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada said in a statement on Thursday.

Estrada said the proposed ordinance was different from City Ordinance 8046 that was passed in 2002 during the term of then mayor Lito Atienza.

The Supreme Court, however, declared the ordinance unconstitutional on August 8 because of its provisions imposing reprimands, fines and imprisonment on minors, which ran counter to the provisions of Republic Act 9344 or Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

The provisions of the new curfew ordinance are more “relaxed” and “child-friendly,” according to Councilor Ricardo “Boy” Isip, Jr. (5th District), the principal author.

“For one, we took out the provision that penalizes the offending minor, including putting them to jail. This time, we will hold their parents or guardians responsible, not them,” he added.

Isip said the proposed ordinance was approved on first reading on the last week of August before the council went on recess and was now set for a series of public hearings starting this Friday.

Estrada said the new draft curfew ordinance would not in any way unnecessarily infringe on the constitutional rights of the minors and their parents or guardians.