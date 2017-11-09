Manila court summons cops in Espinosa slay case

A COURT in Manila ordered the appearance of the team of police officers, including two high-ranking officials, involved in the killing of then Albuera (Leyte) Mayor Reynaldo Espinosa at the resumption of hearing on Friday morning.

Judge Silvino Pampilo Jr. of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 26 ordered Supt. Marvin Marcos, Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, and their subordinates in the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to be present at the court at 8:30 a.m. this Friday.

The summon was in connection with the pre-trial of the charges of illegal drug trading and distribution or in violation of Republic Act 9165 filed against the Espinosas in relation to the July 2016 raid at their residence.

The young Espinosa was not in his house during the raid. He was arrested in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and brought to Manila sometime in November 2016.

The elder Espinosa’s name was deleted from the charge sheet following his death in the raid inside his detention cell at Leyte District Jail in Baybay City.

Under Article 89 of the Revised Penal Code, a person’s criminal liability is extinguished upon his death.

Friday’s trial aims to determine how many witnesses will be summoned and what documents will be presented by both the prosecution and defense panels during the trial stage.

The cases were originally handled by Leyte courts but were transferred here in Manila for security reasons.