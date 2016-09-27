Manila court suspends Marcelino’s arraignment

A Manila court on Monday suspended the arraignment of Lt. Colonel Ferdinand Marcelino who was charged with possession of illegal drugs by the Department of Justice.

Judge Felicitas Laron-Cacanindin of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 gave the Justice department and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) 10 and five days, respectively, to submit their replies.

The judge granted the motion of PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta to suspend the arraignment since there was no warrant of arrest.

The DoJ indicted Marcelino and Chinese Yan Yi Shou in connection with the raid of drug laboratory on Jan. 21 in a condominium in Binondo, Manila.

“A Quezon City court already ruled that there was not enough evidence against the two, especially Marcelino on charges of illegal possession of drugs. So, why harass them further?” Acosta told reporters after the hearing yesterday.

Marcelino refused to give any statement to the media, saying Acosta had explained everything.

Last week, the DOJ filed a criminal case for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act against Marcelino and Yan, reversing its June resolution that cleared the two.

The filing of the case prompted Acosta to ask the Manila court to suspend the issuance of a warrant of arrest and defer the arraignment of the duo.

Marcelino was a former operative of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.