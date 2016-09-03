Manila FAME gears up for a bigger October 2016 show

The Philippines’ premier design and lifestyle event is expanding the show for October 2016—more venues, extended exhibit hours, more Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) exporters, and more special showcases for new artisans, designers, and products

The 64th edition of Asia-Pacific’s second-longest running trade exhibition, Manila FAME, will be held in four large venues to accommodate the growing number of participating SME exporters and the deluge of international trade buyers joining every edition to source unique products of Philippine artisans.

The upcoming show in October 20-22, 2016 will be held at the World Trade Center (WTC) Main Hall, which will house the holiday and home exporters, and the WTC Tent, which will feature fashion, textile, and apparel brands. The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) will exhibit arts and crafts, and start-up and retail companies, while HallONE will be the venue for the Design Week Philippines’ (DWP) Creative Marketplace.

Design Week Philippines, held concurrently with Manila FAME, is a multifaceted fête of the arts and design aimed at fostering creativity and spurring innovations. It is highlighted with activities that speak of Filipino ingenuity and design breakthroughs that strengthen the Philippines’ position as Asia’s design capital.

In addition to the special DWP events to be held at HallONE, more activities initiated by the Design Center of the Philippines will take place in Manila’s historic center, Intramuros.

Extended exhibit hours

Manila FAME October 2016 edition will also see an extended operating hour, from the original 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will now be from to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The change was made in response to trade buyers’ request for longer business hours that would allow them to meet with all their target suppliers in Manila FAME, examine new products at the show, and maximize their visit in Asia, which will have other trade events scattered across the region.

New special showcases and daily events are held to update trade buyers and visitors on what’s hot.

Exciting showcases to look forward to in the October show include New Generation Weaves, Bamboo and Coconut Special Setting, Lamps & Lighting, and Icon Setting: Peacock Redux.

Lively daily events to update trade buyers on on-trend designs and products as well as inspiring and creative workshops and business fora will be staged for a multi-sensory, comprehensive, and diverse trade show experience.

Furthermore, the 64thManila FAME will be made even more momentous with the celebration of the ASEAN Master Craft Design Festival and the participation of the ASEAN Master Craftsmen who will present their creations in a special pavilion called ASEAN Crafts to the World.

The first group of the ASEAN Master Craftsmen, coming from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam, will unveil new designs and progressive applications of native materials and traditional techniques in home furnishings, gifts and housewares, garden accessories, and fashion apparels.

“CITEM is continuously shaping Manila FAME, not just to meet the demands of the changing industry with its new generation of buyers, entrepreneurs, consumers, designers, and artisans, but to exceed expectations, bring new ideas to the table, and most of all to showcase what the Philippine SMEs can do with training and assistance,” CITEM Executive Director Rosvi Gaetos said.