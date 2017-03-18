Manila Fashion Festival turns spotlight on pioneers, new breed of designers

Reputed as one of the country’s biggest and most awaited fashion events, Manila Fashion Festival comes back to showcase what’s up in Philippine fashion trends in a four-day fashion event on March 21 to 24 at the Marquee in Edsa Shangri-La Manila.

Collections this season are set to ablaze the Philippine fashion scene with creativity and craftsmanship from a roster of pioneer, emerging and new breed of fashion designers and brands, translated into stellar, impeccable fashion pieces.

Makeup looks of the models are enhanced by the artistry of MAC Cosmetics and trendy hairstyles by the Folded & Hung Famous Salon.

The catwalk gets livelier with a parade of prints and patterns inspired by the designers’ limitless imagination made possible by Epson’s digital textile printing technology with Philips providing PerfectCare Iron for the designers’ creations.

On March 21 at 8 p.m., Pablo Cabahug, Azucar, Cheetah Rivera, Jaz Cerezo, Veejay Floresca take the stage.

Darirue, Reyna Chukada, ESME, Mae-Ann Veloso, CJ Martin take their turn on March 22 at 6 p.m. with Philips,

Jinggay Serag, Anthony Ramirez, Arin, Daryl Maat, Martin Bautista on the spotlight at 8 p.m.

Young designers showcase their works in the SoFA Design Institute Graduation Show 2017 at 6 p.m. on March 23, then it’s the turn of Sassa Jimenez, Renan Pascon, Chris Diaz, Brit Tripudio, Junjun Ablaza later at 8 p.m.

On March 24 at 6 p.m., it’s the turn of veterans Randy Ortiz, Barba, Rhett Eala and clothing brand Folded & Hung on the runway.

Two winners will be chosen to represent the country for the AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Fashion Week in August.

Visit www.manilafashionfestival.com for complete details.