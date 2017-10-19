Manila to host UN Wildlife Conference next week

Over 120 countries will gather in Manila on October 23 to 28 for the 12th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS COP12), the first time the conference will be held in Asia.

The meeting will address a range of critical issues facing the world’s endangered wildlife shared across international borders.

A high number of proposals for greater protection under the convention have been tabled for negotiation including very well-known species such as the chimpanzee, giraffes, leopards, lions and the whale shark.

Countries convening in Manila will also seek to avert a total collapse of vultures in Africa, through a multi-species plan aimed at promoting countries to take urgent action on the ground to conserve these cornerstone species that are critical for providing essential ecosystem services for human health.

Threats such as lead poisoning, underwater noise, unsustainable tourism and renewable energy conflicts with animals will also be at the center of the intergovernmental negotiations.

“The particularly high number of animals proposed for protection under the Convention is a worrying sign of the decline of international wildlife across the board in every region of the world. Urgent action is needed to ensure the survival of these species and CMS COP12 will be a major opportunity for governments collectively to decide how they can cooperate on a way forward,” said Bradnee Chambers, executive secretary of the convention.

Fernando Spina, chair of the scientific council said, “The strength of the convention is the scientific basis that underlies the preparatory work for the negotiations.”

“Because these animals move between countries and over long distances that ignore political boundaries, they can only be fully protected by international cooperation. Their fascinating journeys connect the planet,” he added.

An important resolution on migratory connectivity will also be considered at the COP and will potentially reinforce integrated conservation policies and improve international cooperation among countries that share migratory wildlife populations.

“Migratory birds, including 64 globally-threatened species, can be found visiting the Philippine terrestrial wetlands, mangroves and other coastal areas,” said Philippine environmental group and BirdLife International partner Haribon Foundation.

“Without these habitats, these feathered tourists will stop visiting, and humans will be further exposed to calamity and the dangers of unhealthy coastal areas,” it added.

Major issues for discussion

Illegal killing of birds threatens populations between Europe and Africa, and an intergovernmental task force working over the last three years has made good progress and the model is proposed to be replicated in Asia.

A series of resolutions are proposed dealing with threats to the marine environment. Marine mammals, marine turtles, shark, rays and seabirds face threats from by catch, pollution, underwater noise, offshore wind parks, overfishing and poaching.

For the first time, aquatic wild meat is on the agenda. Climate change remains a key driver of extinction for all species. While renewable energy technologies can mitigate the effects of climate, bats and birds, however, suffer a high mortality rate from collisions with wind turbines. Wildlife-friendly energy technology can reduce such harm.