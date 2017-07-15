Manila jail inmate dies of heart attack

LAURO Dulawan, 44, an inmate at Manila Police District (MPD) detention cell in Sampaloc Police Station 4 died of heart attack early on Friday morning at Ospital ng Maynila. A report of Police Officer 3 Dennis Turla of the MPD Homicide Section said Dulawan was rushed to the said hospital 3:10 p.m. on Thursday after complaining of chest pain. He had been complaining of chest pain ever since he was detained last June 20 on violation of Republic Act 9165 or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The mother of Dulawan refused to have him undergo an autopsy, saying there was no foul play.