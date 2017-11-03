Of Manila life and posh bags

A welcome treat for passengers traveling in and out of the NAIA Terminal 3—new exciting flavors have arrived at the airport with the opening of Manila Life Café by Marriott Hotel Manila.

Leading this milestone is Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat De Castro, Manila International Airport Authority Assistant General Manager Raul Austria, Marriott’s General Manager Bruce Winton and Executive Chef Meik Brammer.

Manila Life is a Filipino concept dining that elevates popular comfort and street food appealing to both local and foreign palates. It is located at the 4th floor of NAIA Terminal 3 and at the tail end of the newly built Runway Manila—a modern pedestrian connecting the airport to the Newport City.

Hi! Society was among the first clienteles to be given a taste of their menu, which include rice bowls of adobo, kaldereta and sisig, pancit luglug and bam-i, street food platter, and Manila sunrise plate (breakfast bowl of tocino, longganisa and eggs). Not to be outdone were the desserts such as mango sago and purple yam.

But besides food offering, Manila Life has also extended front office services wherein guests can check-in or out, settle payments or seek concierge services.

As such, Manila Life raises the bar of Filipino cusine and hospitality higher and will surely make everyone come back as Marriott believes there really is no place like Manila.

Meanwhile, beauties led the grand opening of Posh Bags Boutique. Among the ribbon cutters were Posh Bags Philippines General Manager Crystal Jacinto, “Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales, Panama Ambassador to the Philippines Rolando Guevarra Alvarado, Posh Bags Founder and Thailand General Manager Aommy Yakong, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez’s wife Janet Olivarez and Parañaque City Councilor Miles Antipuesto.