Manila, Malabon fire victims receive aid

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended assistance to families affected by the fires that hit Manila and Malabon.

The DSWD’s field office in the National Capital Region gave thousands of food packs, bottled water and blankets to the more than 2,000 families that lost their homes in their fire that hit Barangay 20, Zone 2 in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday.

The agency also extended assistance to the 1,300 families affected by the fire in Malabon on Wednesday.

The fire in Catmon and Tonsuya in Malabon City, which lasted for six hours, reached second alarm.

At least 560 families or 2,800 persons are staying in evacuation centers.

“Aside from the immediate assistance provided to the victims, the Department will also ensure that the families will be given appropriate interventions for their immediate recovery,” DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

“While the LGU is the first responder during times of disasters, the DSWD is always on stand-by to augment the resources of LGUs requesting for assistance for their constituents,” she added.

Dempsey Reyes