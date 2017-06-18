Manila marks 446th anniversary

Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada on Saturday said week-long festivities await residents of Manila as the city observes its 446th anniversary. The celebration will kick off with a grand parade Sunday and culminate with the coronation of this year’s Miss Manila at the Philippine International Convention Center on June 24.

“The City of Manila has gone a long way from being a ‘Pearl of the Orient’ and ‘Paris of Asia’ to a highly urbanized Global City. Together, we will celebrate our 446thFoundation Day with a vision of bringing back our beloved city’s former glory and beauty,” Estrada said.

The parade will be participated by personnel of different offices and units of the Manila City Hall featuring their different programs and services for Manila residents as well as the city government’s private sector partners.

“In the next years to come, I am sure the City of Manila will continue to realize gains in economy, education, employment, health, and housing, among others, because we have proven that we can work together,” the mayor added.

Manila was established on June 24, 1571 under Spanish rule. It was dubbed the “Pearl of the Orient” due to its central location in Pacific sea trade routes. It was also previously called the “Paris of the East” for its exquisite beauty.

Estrada, since assuming office in 2013, has been working on rehabilitating the capital city through a P100-million urban renewal program and a wide range of projects and promotional activities.

On Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, the mayor will once again bestow honors to outstanding city employees, teachers, judges, prosecutors, and policemen. Then, on June 21, he will also honor exceptional Filipino artists who have excelled in the fields of architecture, painting, and other art forms and culture through the yearly “Patnubay ng Sining at Kalinangan Awards.”

To rekindle Manila’s history, from June 19 to 21, the city government will launch an outdoor exhibit called “Balik-Tanaw sa Maynila” along Roxas Boulevard.

On Thursday, June 22, Secretary to the Mayor Ed Serapio will lead a fun-filled game of “Jack En Poy” for city hall officials and employees at the Manila City Hall quadrangle starting at 4 p.m.

Estrada will also cite top individual and corporate taxpayers in Manila on Friday, June 23, at the Manila Hotel at 6 p.m. On June 24, he will grace a Thanksgiving Mass at San Agustin Church at 8 a.m. At 7 p.m., the 2017 Miss Manila pageant will be held. The crowned winner will become the ambassadress of the city and will be involved in the city’s charitable projects and will represent the country’s capital in various events and functions.

The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) has lined up three major activities—a Zumba dance class at Luneta on June 21, the Manila-Guam basketball tournament from June 19 to 21 and the “Gabi ng Parangal” on June 22 where the mayor will honor centenarians, surviving war veterans, and the 343 incumbent senior citizen barangay chairpersons.