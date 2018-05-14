Manila Mayor Estrada votes as PWDs, elderly hit poll officials for lack of support

MAYOR Joseph “Erap” Estrada led more than one million Manila residents on Monday in voting in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth council) elections, which was marred by complaints of lack of assistance for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) by poll officials.

Estrada cast his vote at about 10:20 a.m. at the P. Burgos Elementary School in Barangay 581, Altura, Santa Mesa.

He reminded his constituents to be responsible voters and elect officials with integrity and sense of responsibility.

Voting centers will close at 3 p.m. but Estrada reminded the poll clerk “ to see to it that those who are still lining up even after 3 p.m. will still be accommodated because that’s really the usual scenario. We really have last-minute voters. But we will still accommodate them.”

Meanwhile, PWD voters and the elderly complained that there was not enough assistance provided to them during the voting.

At the Laong-Laan Elementary School, which serves as the polling precinct for Barangay 516 and 518, a volunteer teacher who requested anonymity told The Manila Times of the agreement with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on how the PWDs and senior citizens should be assisted.

“Napagkasunduan dahil sinabi din sa briefing na pagtutulungan kung bubuhatin at dadalhin dito [sa taas],” the teacher said.

(We agreed in the briefing that we will help in bringing them up here.)

“Kung nahirapan na siyang magsulat, ia-assist siya ng kamag-anak or isa sa aming Board of Election Teller,” said the teacher.

(If they will have a difficult time to write, they should be assisted by a relative or one of our Board of Election Tellers.)

An unidentified candidate for village chief said, however, that there should have been a separate polling booth on the ground floor of the school for PWDs and the senior citizens while the rest of the voters should have been moved to the second floor.

“Kaya nga ‘yan ay PWDs, may mga priority yan na dapat bigyan ng pansin. Hindi dapat natin pahirapan pa yan,” the candidate said.

(That’s why they’re PWDs, they should be prioritized and given proper attention. Let’s not make it hard on them.)

He cited the priority lanes given to PWDs and senior citizens in various establishments.

“Sa mga supermarket or any establishment priority [sila],” the candidate said.

(In supermarkets or any establishment, they are prioritized.)

For Fernando Magalang, the school principal, he said that he was only following orders from the Comelec to secure the ballots and the ballot boxes, aside from ordering capable personnel to assist PWDs and senior citizens in voting.

“I advised that people upstairs, especially those who have capable bodies, to carry the PWDs and elderly to save them some time and energy for them to vote since the ballots are not allowed to leave its designated room”, he said.

“That is according to my understanding with the agreement of the Comelec,” he added.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesman, said that as of posting time, there was no reported untoward incident in the city, which has 92 polling precincts, the biggest of which was the Rosauro Almario Elem School in Delpan. RAADEE SAUSA, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, DEO BANIDA, JESSY CANDELARIO

