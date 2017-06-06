Manila monitors ME crisis

The Philippines is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia and three other countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

“Any rivalries among the nations in Middle East will definitely affect business and will definitely affect the number of our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) there,” Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

“We take everything seriously, we live in an interconnected world, so the rivalries and friendship of every country will have really an effect on us,” he added.

Cayetano said the situation had no immediate implication on the Philippines as OFWs barely cross borders in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged terrorism links.