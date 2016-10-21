Manila Nomads beat Clark Jets in the closing game of Round 5

Manila Nomads record their first win of the JML 7s League 2016, edging out the Clark Jets 10-5 in the final game of the day, last weekend at Southern Plains. Round 6 was set 6 p.m. today at Blue Pitch, Circuit Makati.

Clark Jets, renowned for their speed and agility, were overpowered by the force of Manila Nomads. Philippine Under 20s Volcano, Jonel Madrona, scored and converted an early try from a quick tap penalty on the Clark Jets 22 meter line. Nomads team captain, James Salter-Duke, replied a few minutes later with a try of his own, also from a quick tap penalty. After extending their lead to 10-5, the Manila Nomads were then able to hold off any threat that came from the Clark Jets and finished the day with a win. The Nomads and Jets are now level on points in the league table, however, Jets still place higher than Nomads, with a better points difference.

Earlier in the round the Quezon City Polytechnic University Ladies shone brightly as they beat Miriam College 20-0. Annaliza Esteban Galvizo played exceptionally, scoring a hat trick of tries for the QCPU Ladies. The University side then gave the Alabang Lady Eagles a hard time and was narrowly beaten by a single try; 5-0 to the Lady Eagles.

The strong Alabang teams have byes this week and the rest of the clubs will be looking to capitalize on this in the last round of the JML 7s League before the finals at the end of the month. Both Eagles and Lady Eagles are too far ahead of the next best teams and will not change position in their respective league tables. However, CBRE Mavericks set their sights at topping the plate division and pushing the Alabang Ibons to second place. The Subic Sharks are likewise looking to chop down the Alabang Loros from second position in the bowl division.

About Philippine rugby

The Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) is the official governing body of Rugby in the Philippines. Over the last decade, the PRFU have continued to teach, grow and develop the sport of Rugby and its values throughout the country. The national side is more commonly known as the Philippine Volcanoes.

About domestic rugby

The PRFU host three domestic leagues each year for all versions of the game. Rugby can be played under three different variants.

Rugby 7s – played with only 7 players per side for a total of 14 minutes per match. Each team play 3 matches per day. A much faster version of the game. This is played at the South East Asian Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Rugby 15s – played with 15 players per side. A much more physical game that lasts 80 minutes.

Rugby 10s – played with 10 players per side. A game lasts 20 minutes in total which is also a full contact game.