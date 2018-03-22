Manila Nomads brace for 2018 Manila 10s

The Manila Nomads aim to show their prowess in their home turf as the 2018 Manila 10s International Rugby Festival happens March 24 to 25 at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

Seeing action with the Nomads in the two-day event sanctioned by the Philippine Rugby Football Union are teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, South Korea, Japan, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The other local teams competing in the tournament are the Cebu Dragons, Albay Bulkans, Clark Jets, Extinct Volcanoes, Makati Chiefs, and the Subic Bay Olongapo Sharks.

“It’s really a fun event, firstly, for the teams alone, for the younger ones, it’s a very good opportunity for them to play higher level rugby and to play with the foreign teams,” said organizing committee chairperson Clair Barberis.

The tournament, featuring 24 teams will be divided into five categories namely Cup, Plate, Bowl, Shield, and Veteran.

“For the more experienced teams, they have a chance as well to play at a fairly competitive level,” Barberis added.

The competition will also feature separate exhibition games for the ladies and junior players on Sunday.

Games will get going at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at 5:30 p.m. Admission is open to the public.