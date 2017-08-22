Manila police hold overnight buy-bust operations, 11 arrested but no dead this time

MANILA police launched another round of overnight buy-bust operations on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects, although this time, there was no bloodshed, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Five suspected drug pushers were arrested by elements of Jose Abad Santos (Tondo) Police Station 7, four by Pandacan Police Station 10, and one each by Sampaloc Police Station 4, and Santa Ana Police Station 6.

Arrested in Tondo at about 12:35 a.m were:

* Bonnie Morales, 21, single with live-in partner, jobless, of 1119 Laguna Extension;

* Roberto Guevarra, 50, married, tricycle driver, 2248 Juan Luna Street, Gagalangin;

* Carlos Cortez, 55, single, vendor, 3165 Interior, 24 Pilar Street;

* Elena Delos Reyes, 57, married, jobless, 1040 G New Antipolo Street;

* and Vyzar Delos Reyes, 19,,single, jobless.

Recovered were seven small heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu” with street value of P4,000.

Arrested in Pandacan were:

* Nestor Casamayor, 53, married, jobless;

* Venny Abayon, 38, single, jobless.

Both reside in 1901 K Interior 50, Zamora Street, Barangay 843 Zone 92;

* Redford Miletante, 35, married, jobless, of 1662 Kahilum Street;

* and Samuel Bajeta, 25, single, jobless, of 504 Road 5, Punta Santa Ana.

Also arrested were:

* David Zaragoza, 34, jobless, single, of 1568 Maria Ciara, Sampaloc;

* and Leo Silvano, 42, married, jobless, of 2515 Radium Street, San Andres Bukid.

Confiscated were sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money.

No firearm was found in possession of the suspects.

There was also no report of resisting arrest much more a shooting incident with operatives.

The biggest deadly operation in Manila was on Aug. 14 when 25 persons were killed. This was two days before 17-year-old Kian Loyd de los Santos was killed by arresting policemen in Caloocan City.

JAIME PILAPIL