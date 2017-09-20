Manila police reroute traffic on ‘National Day of Protest’

IN anticipation of the huge rallies on Thursday’s commemoration of the declaration of Martial Law in 1972, the Manila traffic police announced its rerouting plan in the city on Wednesday.

Mass demonstrations are expected to be held in four major areas — the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to P. Gil Avenue in Malate; Mendiola Freedom Arch on Chino Roces Bridge; Plaza Miranda fronting Quiapo Church (southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard); and along España Boulevard near University of Santo Tomas (UST).

To those going to Malate area, including Roxas Boulevard, vehicles coming from Bonifacio Drive planning to use the southbound lane of Roxas Blvd. will turn left to P. Burgos Ave. to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from three bridges (Jones, McArthur, Quezon) intending to utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Blvd., will go straight to Taft Ave., to point of destination.

Vehicles traveling westbound lane of P. Burgos Ave., will turn right to Bonifacio Drive or make a U-turn to the eastbound lane of P. Burgos Ave., to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling westbound lane of T.M Kalaw Street, going to Roxas Blvd southbound, will turn left to M.H. del Pilar Street, to point of destination.

Vehicles traveling westbound lane of UN Ave., going to Roxas Blvd., will turn left to M.H. del Pilar Street, or utilize Roxas Blvd. service road to point of destination.

All vehicles using the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard will turn right to Pres. Quirino Avenue or turn right to P. Gil Street to point of destination.

Meanwhile, motorists passing the U-belt area are advised to take the following routes:

* vehicles coming from Legarda northbound shall turn right to Bustillos Street to point of destination;

* vehicles coming from Legarda southbound shall turn left to Concepcion Aguila Street to point of destination;

* and vehicles coming from C.M. Recto eastbound shall turn left to Morayta Street (N. Reyes Street) to point of destination.

Motorists passing Quezon Boulevard coming from A. Mendoza Street shall turn right to Fugoso Street, to point of destination.

Those coming from Espana Blvd. shall turn right to P. Campa Street, to point of destination.

All vehicles intending to utilize southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard coming from service road of C.M. Recto Avenue eastbound, shall go straight and turn left to Morayta Street (N. Reyes Street) to point of destination.

Westbound vehicles via España Blvd. coming from A.H. Lacson Avenue shall go straight to Nagtahan to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling east of España Blvd. intending to proceed to Quezon Boulevard shall turn right to A.H. Lacson Avenue, go straight to Rizal Avenue to point of destination.

Motorists traveling eastbound of España Boulevard shall turn right to P. Noval Street and turn left to S.H. Loyola Street to point of destination. JIM PILAPIL