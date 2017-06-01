Manila, Prague sign military pact

The Philippines and the Czech Republic signed the bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement on May 29 at the Ministry of Defense in Praque.

Representing the Philippines was National Defense Undersecretary Ricardo David Jr. and for the Czech Republic, Deputy Minister Jakub Landovksy, head of Defense Policy and Strategy Division.

The agreement between the Department of National Defense and Ministry of Defense paves the way for cooperation in defense and military maters and establishment of a Joint Defense Committee to organize concrete cooperation activities.

The agreement spells out areas of cooperation such as defense and security policy, procurement policy, defense logistics, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, compliance with international treaties of defense, security and arms control, personnel management, military training and education and other activities that may be agreed upon by both parties.

The Philippines has been shopping for armaments in a bid to strengthen the capabilities of its Armed Forces.

The Defense department will soon purchase missiles from Russia.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Moscow last week of May but had to cut it short because of a terrorist attack on Marawi City, Lanao del Sur in southern Mindanao.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23. JAIME R. PILAPIL