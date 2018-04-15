Manila renovates Health district office in tondo

THE Manila city government has completed the renovation of Health District 2 office on Juan Luna Street in Tondo worth P4 million to provide better health services to residents. Mayor Joseph Estrada who led the inauguration said the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC) was also upgraded with modernized health facilities to ensure quality care and improved medical services. “I want every person in this city to have access in health care. To make this a reality, we have this program of upgrading and modernizing the health facilities at GABMMC. I believe that a good government should and must ensure that its citizens will receive quality care and invest our resources in people, through expanded health cares and improve medical services,” Estrada added. The GABMMC is a city-owned hospital located in District 1 with a 150-bed capacity.