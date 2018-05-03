Manila rerouting plan out for anniversary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel de San Sebastian

MANILA police have released a rerouting plan for motorists this Friday for the 400th anniversary celebration of the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel de San Sebastian.

Under the alternative traffic plan:

* Vehicles coming from north of Manila intending to use the southbound lane of Roxas Blvd. shall turn at Anda Circle to A. Soriano, right to Magallanes Drive, right to P. Burgos-Lagusnilad, and straight to Taft Ave., right to TM Kalaw to point of destination;

* Vehicles coming from south of Manila intending to utilize the northbound lane of Roxas Blvd. shall turn right to TM Kalaw, turn left to Taft Ave., to point of destination;

* Vehicles coming from Legarda St., going to Quiapo shall turn right to CM Recto Ave., to point of destination;

* Vehicles using northbound of Taft Ave., may use UN Ave. as alternate route to point of destination.

In a statement, the Manila Police District (MPD) said Chief Supt. Joel Napolceon Coronel, heads the committee that would provide operational guidelines for the festivities with the help of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Joint Task Force-NCR, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the city government.

The religious activities will be from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the Traslacion starting from the PCG Headquarters to the San Sebastian Church. There will be stops to the Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo Church where masses will be held. KIMBERLY MALAIT