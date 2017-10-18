Manila revives barangay anti-drug councils

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada on Tuesday has ordered the revival of anti-drug abuse councils in the city’s 896 barangays.

Estrada said his action was in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to turn over the government’s anti-drug war to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) amid the allegations of abuse against the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The mayor clarified that each of the 896 barangays has an organized Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) but most of them are not functioning well.

“We need to reorient, revitalize, or re-strengthen our Badacs if we want to achieve a 100 percent drug free city. We cannot do that if not all the barangays are cooperating,” he said.

Estrada aims to make Manila a “drug free” city.

He said that by the end of December, he aims to free 424 barangays from drugs. As of July this year, only 24 barangays have been declared drug free.

Estrada asked Rolynne Javier, head of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Manila, to lead in the efforts to revitalize the Badacs.

Javier said based on their latest assessment, less than 50 percent are active in supporting the city government’s anti-drug campaign.

“Are these Badacs still functioning well? We have to determine each council’s functionality so they need not only revitalization but also strict assessment,” she said.

She added that only about 400 Badacs are religiously submitting their monthly updated drug watch lists.