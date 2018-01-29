Manila sees more investments this year

THE Manila Bureau of Permits and License Office (BPLO) expects investments to pour into the city with the implementation of shorter processing times for licenses.

BLPO Data showed that in 2015, more or less 7,000 new businesses were established in Manila, and in 2016, the number increased up to 9,165.

“Doing business here in Manila is 100-percent very good that is why investors keep coming and increasing,” BLPO chief Fortune Mayuga said.

He attributed the increase in investments to the fast and efficient issuance and payments of business taxes.

Under the new system, the number of requirements to be submitted was reduced to a minimum of five documents, covering the following: fire safety inspection certificate, zoning permit, sanitary permit, garbage fees, and other fees.

In January 2016, Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada ordered the BLPO to reduce to the minimum the documents for the renewal and new application for business permits for those who want to do business in the city.

Mayuga said that in 2013, Estrada started to reduce the number of documents and papers needed for investors to establish businesses in Manila.

Because of the new system, Manila in 2015 was recognized by the National Competitiveness Council as “the most competitive highly urbanized city” in the country.

Also, in 2016, more investors put up their businesses in Manila, Mayuga added.